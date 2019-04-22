Affected by the recall are "Bullseye's Playground" toys that include an assortment of play vehicles. Photo courtesy CPSC

April 22 (UPI) -- Target is recalling its "Bullseye's Playground" assortment of toy wooden vehicles due to a possible choking hazard for children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that the wheels on the toys can detach. It cited four reports of wheels coming off, and one involving a missing wheel missing when the package was opened. No injuries have been reported.

The toys, made in China, are small replicas of a fire truck, train, caboose, Santa's sleigh, ice cream truck, police car, digger and a taxi. They were sold at Target stores and online last fall.

More information on the recall is available on Target's website and the company's Facebook page.