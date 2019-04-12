Fisher-Price recalls Rock 'n Play Sleeper after 32 deaths

April 12 (UPI) -- Fisher-Price announced a recall of its Rock 'n Play Sleeper on Friday after federal officials and consumer experts linked the device to up to 32 infant deaths.

The toy and infant-care company said all consumers should immediately stop using the sleepers, of which about 4.7 million have been made. Consumers who own one of the devices should contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

Last week the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price said parents should not put infants older than 3 months in the Rock 'n Play Sleeper because they can roll over in the device if unrestrained. All 10 deaths associated with the sleepers were of infants older than 3 months.

Fisher-Price called the deaths "an unimaginable tragedy."

"Fisher-Price and every one of our employees take the responsibility of being part of your family seriously, and we are committed to earning that trust every day," the company said.

Fisher-Price did not immediately issue a recall for the device's after the CPSC's warning, and it's unclear what prompted the change.

Earlier this week, Consumer Reports published an analysis on the product and said it could be linked to up to 32 infant sleeping deaths. The American Academy of Pediatrics called for the recall and called on parents to stop using the sleepers.

"This product is deadly and should be recalled immediately," Kyle Yasuda, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said Tuesday. "When parents purchase a product for their baby or child, many assume that if it's being sold in a store, it must be safe to use. Tragically, that is not the case. There is convincing evidence that the Rock 'n Play inclined sleeper puts infants' lives at risk, and CPSC must step up and take immediate action to remove it from stores and prevent further tragedies."

The CPSC said parents should never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys or other items to places where babies sleep -- cribs, bassinets, play pens or inclined sleepers.