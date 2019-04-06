J & J Snack Foods recalls 56,000 pounds of snack foods for extraneous material

April 6 (UPI) -- J & J Snack Foods is recalling 56,578 pounds of stuffed sandwich products that may be contaminated with semi-transparent plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The sandwiches were produced on Feb. 19 and 20, and shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to the agency in a posting Friday.

Subject to recall are 9-ounce package containing two hot stuffed sandwiches: Bremer classic pepperoni pizza and Bremer classic ham and cheese.

The best if used by dates of "AUG 12 2020" or "AUG 13 2020" are on the label and both bear the establishment number "EST. 27231" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

On Tuesday, the Department of Agriculture was notified about consumer complaints. The FSIS hasn't received any reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

In 1971, Gerald Shreiber attended the bankruptcy auction J&J Soft Pretzel and won with a bid of $72,100.

JSF's products include soft pretzels, frozen beverages, frozen juice treats and desserts, stuffed sandwiches, burritos, churros, fruit pies, funnel cakes, cookies and bakery goods, and other snack foods and drinks.