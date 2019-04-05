Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleepers blamed for 10 infant deaths

Fisher-Price said parents should only use the Rock 'n Play sleepers for infants 3 months old and younger. File Photo courtesy of Fisher-Price

April 5 (UPI) -- Federal officials issued a warning Friday blaming a Fisher-Price sleeper for 10 infant deaths over the past four years.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price said parents should not put infants older than 3 months in the Rock 'n Play Sleeper because they can roll over in the device if unrestrained.

All of the deaths occurred with infants older than 3 months.

Fisher-Price called the deaths "an unimaginable tragedy."

"Fisher-Price and every one of our employees take the responsibility of being part of your family seriously, and we are committed to earning that trust every day," the company said.

Fisher-Price did not issue a recall for the sleepers.

The CPSC said parents should never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys or other items to places where babies sleep -- cribs, bassinets, play pens or inclined sleepers.