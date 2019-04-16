Mazda3 recalled over defective windshield wipers

The recalls affect Mazda3 model years 2016, 2017 and 2018. File Photo courtesy of Mazda

April 16 (UPI) -- Mazda recalled nearly 190,000 Mazda3 models Tuesday for defective windshield wipers, the automaker announced.

The front windshield wipers on certain Mazda3 vehicles may become inoperative due to a defective relay that can disrupt the electrical power to the wiper motor, the company said. The problem happens because of heat generated during the normal operation of the cars.

"Drivers may experience reduced or poor visibility while driving due to inoperative front windshield wipers," Mazda North American Operations said.

The company said no crashes or injuries associated with the wiper defect have been reported.

Mazda notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the recall affects Mazda3 model years 2016, 2017 and 2018.