Caito Foods recalls pre-cut melons over salmonella; 93 ill

April 13 (UPI) -- Caito Foods has recalled pre-cut melons over possible salmonella contamination tied to 93 illnesses.

The recall applies to fresh cut watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe and mixed fruit containing any of these melons, which have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration advised the Indianapolis-based fresh fruits and vegetables company that it has linked 93 illnesses to the salmonella strain under investigation, which is Salmonella Carrau.

The organism is a rare salmonella strain historically seen in imported melons and reports from Caito Foods indicate that imported melons were used for the pre-cut melon mixes.

The strain can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people or people with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA statement. Otherwise, health people infected with salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Caito Foods said that it is voluntarily recalling the products "out of an abundance of caution" as reports of illness are being investigated, and it has suspended producing and distributing such products.

The products were packaged in clear containers and distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, Caito Foods said.

The recall extends to retailers and consumers as products may still be on store shelves. Consumers are advised not the consume the product and to promptly dispose of any remaining product.

State departments of public health discovered the product's potential contamination with salmonella.

Caito Foods was linked to a similar salmonella outbreak with pre-cut melons last year involving Salmonella Adelaide.