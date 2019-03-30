Purina recalls some Muse cat food over rubber pieces

Photo of the product impacted by Nestle Purina Pet Company's voluntary recall Thursday. Photo courtesy of Purina.

March 30 (UPI) -- Purina has voluntarily recalled some Muse wet cat food, citing complaints of rubber pieces found in cans.

Nestle Purina PetCare Company announced the voluntary recall Thursday.

The recall of Muse wet cat food applies to the Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy in three-ounce cans.

"The product could contain rubber pieces that are translucent yellow with a blue backing, which may present a potential choking hazard," the company said in a statement. "We became aware of the issue after receiving complaints from pet owners who observed the rubber pieces in the product."

"We have made changes to our process so this should not happen in the future," the company added.

Purina has yet to receive any reports of injury or illness, but said it is conducting the voluntary recall as a precaution.

"We recommend that you discard any of the affected product you may have, and we will replace it," the company said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also posted the recall on its website.