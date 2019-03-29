Volkswagen announced Thursday that it is recalling more than 56,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of a defective rear coiling spring. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Volkswagen said it will recall more than 56,000 vehicles, including certain Golf, Golf SportWagen and Jetta cars along with Tiguan SUVs because the rear coil spring could fracture.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the fracture could damage a rear tire while in motion, increasing the likelihood of an crash, according to Consumer Reports.

A Volkswagen representative told Consumer Reports that the company does not know of any crashes related to the problem. Among the 56,173 vehicles being recalled are 2015-2019 Golf hatchbacks, the 2017-2019 Golf SportWagens, the 2019 Jetta sedans and the 2018-2019 Tiguan SUVs.

All of the recalled vehicles were built for the U.S. market at Volkswagen's plant in Puebla, Mexico.

Owners may call Volkswagen customer service at 800-893-5298 to find out more information and to get the part replaced.

Volkswagen said the problem with the rear coil spring cropped up in December and was brought to the attention of the company's safety committee.

Earlier this month, U.S. regulators charged Volkswagen and its former chief executive with defrauding U.S. investors during a widespread emissions cheating scandal.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said parent company Volkswagen AG issued over $13 billion in bonds and asset-backed securities while company executives were aware a half-million diesel vehicles sold in the United States significantly exceeded legal emissions limits through "defeat devices."