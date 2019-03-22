Tyson Foods recalls 63,000 pounds of chicken strips

March 22 (UPI) -- Tyson Foods said it was recalling more than 63,000 pounds of packaged frozen chicken strips because it may contain pieces of metal from production.

The poultry giant said Thursday it was alerted of the problem after two customers complained to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services. Tyson said there have been no reports of adverse reactions to the products.

The chicken strip packages were shipped to retail locations nationwide and for institutional use in Michigan and Washington.

"Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider," the USDA said in a statement. "FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,"

The ready-to-eat chicken strips items were produced on Nov. 30 and include:

*The 25-ounce plastic bag packages of frozen "Tyson Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips Fritters with Rib Meat and Buffalo Style Sauce" with the best if used date of Nov. 39, 2019.

*The 25-ounce plastic bag packages of frozen "Tyson Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat" with best if used date of Nov. 30, 2019.

*The 20-pound cases of frozen "Spare Time Full Cooked, Buffalo Style Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meant and Buffalo Style Sauce" with the best if used date of Nov. 30, 2019.

The recalled products will contain the establishment number P-7221 on the back of the product package. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.

In January, Tyson recalled some of its five-pound bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets nationwide because some may contain pieces of rubber. It said then that consumers found small, soft rubber pieces in some of its packagings.

The packages, in that case, were shipped to distribution centers in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey and Utah.