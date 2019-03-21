The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday. The odds of winning are 1 in 292,201,338. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot increased to $625 million Thursday after nobody won Wednesday night's drawing, the lottery announced.

The next drawing will be Saturday. The odds of winning are 1 in 292,201,338.

It's the fourth-largest Powerball in history and seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

There were 44 tickets with the right Powerball numbers to win $50,000.

The last Powerball winner in New York got a $298.3 million jackpot.

The Mega Millions grand prize totaled $1.5 billion in October, prompting long lines at gas stations. A woman from South Carolina claimed the prize but remained anonymous.