March 21 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot increased to $625 million Thursday after nobody won Wednesday night's drawing, the lottery announced.
The next drawing will be Saturday. The odds of winning are 1 in 292,201,338.
It's the fourth-largest Powerball in history and seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.
There were 44 tickets with the right Powerball numbers to win $50,000.
The last Powerball winner in New York got a $298.3 million jackpot.
The Mega Millions grand prize totaled $1.5 billion in October, prompting long lines at gas stations. A woman from South Carolina claimed the prize but remained anonymous.