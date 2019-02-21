A New Jersey man who bought Powerball tickets at the last possible minute ended up winning a $1 million jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man who bought his lottery ticket at the last possible minute found it was perfect timing when he won a $1 million jackpot.

Ryan Seiler of North Plainfield told New Jersey Lottery officials he decided to buy a few Powerball tickets Saturday, when the jackpot reached $260 million.

Seiler said he bought his tickets at Milltown Buy-Rite Liquor seconds before the store shut down the lottery register for the night.

"Just in the nick of time!" Seiler said.

Seiler discovered the following day that he had matched all five white balls drawn, missing only the Powerball. He said he discovered his $1,000,000 second-tier win while out to lunch with his girlfriend and had difficulty not shouting about his good luck in the middle of the restaurant.

Seiler said he plans to use the money to pay off his debts, make investments for the future and take a vacation someplace warm.