A Maryland woman won a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just one month after collecting a $100,000 jackpot. Image courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

March 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman collected a $50,000 lottery jackpot just one month after winning a $100,000 prize from a different scratch-off ticket.

The 70-year-old Elkton woman, who claimed a $100,000 jackpot from a $10 Bingo Times 10 scratch-off ticket in February, told Maryland Lottery officials she was at the Acme Markets store in Elkton when she decided to break with her habit and buy a pair of $20 Max a Million scratch-offs.

"I don't normally play the $20 tickets," she said. "I decided to go ahead and give it a try."

The woman said she was unfamiliar with the game, so she had to scan the tickets to discover one of them was a $50,000 winner.

"The clerk noticed my expression and knew I had won," she said. "I still had her scan it and print out the winning message for me."

The woman said she left her husband a cryptic voicemail saying she had good news, but he said he had a feeling that told him what it was about.

"I knew she had won again," he said.