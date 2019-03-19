A Minnesota man won $100,000 on the first lottery ticket he ever purchased. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Lottery

March 19 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man said a suggestion from a friend led him to purchase his first-ever lottery ticket -- and win a $100,000 jackpot.

Anthony Lopez of Emmons told Minnesota Lottery officials he was at the Shell Food Mart in Albert Lea when he took a friend's suggestion to heart.

"A friend told me I should buy a lottery ticket," Lopez said. "He talked me into it."

The ticket Lopez selected, a $100,000 Crossword scratch-off ticket, turned out to be a $100,000 top prize winner.

Lopez said his beginner's luck hasn't turned him into a lottery devotee.

"I'll probably play once in a while, but not very often," he said.

The winner said he plans to use his windfall to pay off his father's car and buy a new vehicle for himself.