Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with two counts of soliciting a prostitute in Florida, as part of a larger human trafficking bust, authorities said Friday.

Jupiter, Fla., Police Chief Daniel Kerr said Kraft, 77, is one of the men being charged in the sting. The counts are misdemeanor offenses..

Kraft is accused of soliciting a prostitute on at least two occasions at a massage parlor in Jupiter about a month ago. No specific dates were given but officials said the incidents occurred at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, about 80 miles north of Miami.

"Charges have been filed, but he has not been arrested," Jupiter Police spokesperson Kristin Rightler said.

Police said they have body camera and surveillance footage from the investigation. He could face up to a year in jail, probation and fines.

A spokesperson for the NFL owner refuted the accusations.

"We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further," the representative said.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said earlier this week about 100 men will be charged in a major human trafficking bust. At the time, he said one would generate headlines when his name was discovered. Police have been cracking down on trafficking and prostitution at spas throughout the West Palm Beach area.

Kraft's Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month. He's a regular figure on national football broadcasts, often seen watching his team from the owner's box at the Patriots' Gillette Stadium. He's also CEO of The Kraft Group, which owns Major League Soccer's New England Revolution and International Forest Products.