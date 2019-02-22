Former Patriots players, rivals react to Robert Kraft charges

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi said he considers team owner Robert Kraft (pictured) a very good friend. Bruschi -- who spent his entire career with the Patriots -- said he is having a tough and confusing time after learning Kraft was charged Friday with soliciting a prostitutes in Jupiter, Fla. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots players and current NFL stars had a lot to say when reacting to prostitution charges against Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Jupiter, Fla., police announced the charges against Kraft on Friday.

Tedy Bruschi -- who played for the Patriots from 1996 to 2008 -- reacted to the news on ESPN's NFL Live.

"Mr. Kraft is a very good friend of mine," Bruschi said. "Since day one, my first day there in 1996, he was a tremendous support system for myself and for my family. I would say surprised and shocked is an understatement."

"Mr. Kraft is someone who I care very deeply about. So hearing this -- if this were true -- I'd be extremely disappointed. But myself, along with all of the fans of the New England Patriots, are holding onto that two sentence statement that he released saying that the Krafts categorically deny anything illegal happened."

Bruschi said it is a tough and confusing time for himself and Patriots fans. He also called Kraft the leader of an organization that everyone in the region looks to as a "way things should be done the right way."

Kraft was the team owner when the Bruschi was picked in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft. The linebacker went on to win three Super Bowls and spend his entire career with the Patriots.

Bruschi said he has exchanged text messages regarding Kraft with some of his former teammates.

Former Patriots defensive back Darius Butler tweeted "and we thought 2018 was crazy."

Longtime Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets defender Bart Scott called for the Patriots to lose their 2019 NFL Draft picks.

"I would take their whole draft from them," Scott said on his radio show on WFAN. "It has to be something that cripples them. This is a black eye."

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas retweeted a tweet that read: "I wonder if Meek Mill will visit Robert Kraft in jail." The tweet was referencing when Kraft visited the rapper while he was in prison in April.

The NFL released a statement Friday saying that it is aware of the "ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments."