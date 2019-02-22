New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (L) walks onto the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on February 3 before the start of Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is subject to the NFL personal conduct policy and could face discipline after being charged for soliciting a prostitute.

Jupiter, Fla., police named Kraft as one of 25 people charged in a large human trafficking bust. Kraft is worth $6.6 billion, according to Forbes. The 77 year old chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group has denied any "illegal activity."

"It is a privilege to be part of the National Football League," the NFL's personal conduct policy reads. "Everyone who is part of the league must refrain from 'conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in' the NFL. This includes owners, coaches, players, other team employees, game officials, and employees of the league office, NFL Films, NFL Network, or any other NFL business."

The policy says players are subject to discipline even if conduct does not result in a criminal conviction. The NFL lists fines, suspensions and even banishment from the league as possible disciplinary options in the policy. The league also says team and league executives are subject to "more significant discipline."

"Ownership and club or league management have traditionally been held to a higher standard and will be subject to more significant discipline when violations of the personal conduct policy occur," the policy says.

The NFL suspended Colts owner Jim Irsay for six games and fined him $500,000 in 2014 after he pleaded guilty for driving while impaired. Former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo was suspended for the entire 1999 season for his role in a Louisiana gambling scandal.

Kraft has owned the Patriots since 1994 and has led the franchise to six Super Bowl championships, including the title it won by beating the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3.