Missing Wisconsin girl approached dog-walker to end 3-month mystery

Jayme Closs, 13, was found Thursday when she approached a woman walking her dog in Gordon, Wis. She'd been missing since October 15. Image courtesy FBI

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who disappeared three months ago, when her parents were shot to death in their home, has been found alive -- and authorities will give more details on the discovery Friday.

Deputies announced late Thursday Jayme Closs had been found alive, but gave few details. They said they will reveal more information at an 11 a.m. EST news conference Friday.

The girl had unkempt hair and wore oversized shoes Thursday when she approached a woman walking her dog Thursday in Gordon, Wis., about 70 miles from her home in Barron. She screamed that a man had killed her parents.

The woman recognized the girl and immediately called police. Closs was offered food and water at a nearby house and she played with the family's puppy, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

"I honestly still think I'm dreaming right now. It was like I was seeing a ghost," homeowner Peter Kasinskas said.

Closs was found just before 5 p.m. Thursday and a suspect was arrested about 10 minutes later, authorities said. The girl was taken to a Duluth hospital where she was checked out and reunited with her family.

"We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!" Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement. "This case has been very trying on the family so please respect their privacy and we reunite them later tonight."

Authorities have been searching for Closs since Oct. 15 when her parents, James and Denise Closs, were found dead in their Barron home. An Amber alert was issued for Closs and the FBI joined local agencies in the search. She wasn't seen until Thursday.

On the day of her disappearance, a 911 call came from inside the family's home and lasted less than a minute, officials said. The only word that was understood was "help." At the time, a neighbor reported hearing gunshots, but thought it was hunters targeting an animal.

"There's deer, there's bears, you name it out here so no, it didn't really bother us to hear shots. It's just something that we hear," neighbor Joan Smrekar told WEAU-TV at the time.