Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The FBI said it's received more than 400 tips in the case of a missing 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who disappeared after her parents were found shot to death.

The girl, the subject of an nationwide Amber Alert, is missing and endangered three days after her disappearance. Jayme Closs is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has green eyes and blonde or strawberry hair.

"I'll be honest. I'm struggling with this because I don't have some of the answers that I want to give you," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Wednesday.

The search started Monday with a suspicious 911 call in which dispatchers heard screaming in the background but no one spoke into the phone. Officers arrived less than four minutes later but found no vehicles at the home. The girl's parents, James and Denise Closs, were found dead in the Barron home about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis, but Jayme wasn't there.

Authorities have recovered the cellphone that made the 911 call and have a forensic team investigating it.

"They are experts in breaking down 911 tapes, looking at our phones, and taking care of all evidence in that manner," Fitzgerald said in an interview on CNN's Crime & Justice Wednesday night.

Neighbors reported hearing two gun shots around 12:30 a.m. Monday, just seconds apart.

FBI investigators have searched the home twice and deployed drones and infrared equipment in the surrounding area. They have also been in contact with her middle school and her friends.

Jayme has been described as a "sweet and shy" girl who loved dancing and sports. Seara Closs, Jayme's cousin, posted an open letter on Facebook.

"While I'm going thru our family pictures, worrying sick about you wishing we could trade places just to get you home and out of harms way," Seara Closs wrote. "I'll be waiting for our next scooped picture, my love."