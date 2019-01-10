An FBI poster details the disappearance of Jayme Closs, who was last seen October 15 in Barron, Minn. Image courtesy FBI

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Missing Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs has been found alive after three months and police have arrested a suspect, authorities said late Thursday.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department said on its Facebook page saying Jayme, 13, had been found by the deputies in another county, and a suspect was in custody.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Jayme was found in Gordon, Minn., 140 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

Authorities didn't give more details, citing an active investigation, but said a news conference at 10 a.m. CST Friday would expand on the development.

The girl vanished Oct. 15 when police found the bodies of her parents James and Denise Closs in their Barron, Wis., home.

A nationwide Amber Alert was issued after her disappearance and police received more than 2,000 tips in the case. A reward of $50,000 was offered for information.