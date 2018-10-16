Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities are concerned for the well being of a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl after her parents were found dead in their home, police said.

Investigators said the bodies of James and Denise Closs were found in their Barron, Wis., home on Monday, but the girl was not there. An Amber Alert was issued for Jayme Closs, who's 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Police are looking for clues in a 911 emergency call, which came from inside the house and lasted for less than a minute. Officials said there was a lot of yelling and the only word that could be understood was "help."

The body of James Closs was found in the front doorway and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said there were gunshots fired. It was not immediately known, though, how the couple died.

"At the end of the day, I want a 13-year-old here safe and sound. That's our goal. That's our only goal right now," Fitzgerald said.

A neighbor reported hearing gunshots but thought it was hunters killing an animal.

"There's deer, there's bear, you name it out here so no it didn't really bother us to hear shots. It's just something that we hear," neighbor Joan Smrekar told WEAU-TV.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the FBI are investigating the girl's disappearance.

Police said they are investigating a possible sighting of the girl in Florida Monday afternoon.