Police: California man steals $10K lottery ticket; ends up worth $10M

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Police in Northern California said they arrested a man accused of stealing what he thought was a $10,000-winning lottery ticket from his roommate. The ticket turned out to be worth $10 million.

The Vacaville Police Department arrested Adul Saosongyang, 35, on grand theft charges for allegedly stealing a Scratcher lottery ticket his roommate bought for $30. Police said Saosongyang swapped out a losing ticket for the winning ticket while his roommate slept.

The roommate was unaware of the theft until the next day when he attempted to redeem the winning ticket at the lottery office in Sacramento.

"He suspected one of his roommates must have stolen his winning ticket while he was sleeping and immediately reported the theft to the police department," the Vacaville Police Department said in a statement sent to NBC News.

Saosongyang also tried to redeem the winning lottery ticket the Sacramento office, but after review of video surveillance, officials realized he had not bought the Scratcher. Police said the lottery service invited him back to the office to collect his winnings Monday "but instead of him celebrating his big win he was arrested by Vacaville PD detectives."