A Michigan man said he was unaware of his big lottery jackpot until he heard some local gossip about a big winner. Photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he didn't realize his nearly three-month-old lottery ticket was a winner until he heard a rumor about the unclaimed prize.

The 48-year-old man, who bought his 100X The Cash Fast Cash lottery ticket from the Caseville One Stop Shop in October, told Michigan Lottery officials the ticket sat in a folder at his Huron County home for weeks before he knew it was a big winner.

"I bought the ticket back in October, but stuck it in a folder at home not realizing it was a big winner," the man said. "People around town started talking recently about a big winner, so I decided to go back and double check my tickets."

"When I looked at the ticket and saw my number matched and the prize was: 'Jackpot + $250,000,' I was stunned. I haven't told any of my kids because it just doesn't feel real yet."

The winner said he plans to put his newfound wealth into savings.

"Winning is unbelievable, it will give me the chance to spend more time with my family without worrying about finances so much," he said.