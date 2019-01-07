Man dreams of Powerball jackpot, wins scratch-off instead

A North Carolina man said he was too late to realize his dreams of winning a Powerball jackpot, but he ended up winning a $100,000 scratch-off prize instead. Image courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said his dreams about winning a Powerball jackpot turned out to be close to reality when he instead won a $100,000 scratch-off prize.

Tom Scott of Statesville told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that dreams about winning the Powerball led him to stop at a store shortly before Christmas to buy a ticket for the drawing, but there was a problem.

"I was a minute too late to get a ticket," Scott said. "The clerk told me they had just stopped selling tickets for the drawing so I figured I'd get a scratch-off ticket instead."

Scott ended up buying a Big Money Playbook scratch-off ticket instead, which earned him considerably less than the Powerball jackpot.

"I won $30 on that one," Scott said. "So I still thought I was pretty lucky, even if I didn't get a Powerball ticket."

The player said the minor win inspired him to give the Big Money Playbook another shot, so he bought another one of the tickets a week later from a Circle K store.

"At first I thought I only won $10,000," Scott said. "But then I scratched off the multiplier and realized I won $100,000. I started shaking like a leaf. It's still hard to believe that I won."

Scott said most of the money will be saved for retirement, but he is thinking about splurging on a vacation with his wife.

"We really enjoy golf," Scott said. "So there's a good chance we'll go to Florida to get a few rounds in."