Virginia man wins $100k, $1k lottery jackpots on the same day

A Virginia man won $100,000 from a lottery drawing and $1,000 from a scratch-off ticket on the same day. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A Virginia man is celebrating an uncommonly lucky day after winning lottery jackpots worth $100,000 and $1,000 on the same day.

Randy Cage told Virginia Lottery officials he bought a Cash 5 ticket on a whim from the Apple Market store in South Boston, using the Easy Pick option to select random numbers for him.

Cage's ticket ended up matching all give numbers in the Dec. 8 drawing, earning him a $100,000 prize.

The Halifax resident said his luck didn't stop there -- a $10,000 Bonus Scratcher ticket he bought on the day of the drawing turned out to be a $1,000 winner.

Cage said he didn't feel "any different" despite winning the lottery twice in a single day. He said his winnings will help him pay off some of his bills.