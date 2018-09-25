Kavanaugh: 'I've never sexually assaulted anyone'

Demonstrators protest against Supreme Court Associate Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Kavanaugh denied sexually assaulting anyone. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh strongly denied accusations that he sexually assaulted anyone in an exclusive interview with Fox News.

Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the judge of forcing himself on her at a party when they both were in high school decades ago, will testify before the Senate on Thursday.

"What I know is the truth, and the truth is I've never sexually assaulted anyone," Kavanaugh told Fox News.

His wife Ashley Kavanaugh vouched for her husband, saying the accusations are "hard to believe."

"I know Brett. I've known him for 17 years. He's decent, he's kind, he's good. I know his heart. This is not consistent with Brett," she said in the interview.

A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, came forward in an article in New Yorker magazine Sunday, saying Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while they were attending Yale University in 1983-1984 academic year.

Kavanaugh, a U.S. circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, was appointed by President Donald Trump to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy, who retired this summer. Ford has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her at a high school party in 1982, saying he held her down, covered her mouth and tried to remove her clothes.

A third accuser may come forward in the next 48 hours, according to Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with Trump years ago.

Avenatti said he's been hired by a former State Department and U.S. Mint employee with multiple security clearances who has new accusations about Kavanaugh and high school friend Mark Judge.

"It will relate to how they behaved at countless house parties," Avenatti said.

She's "literally risking her life" by coming forward and she is "100 percent credible" with multiple witnesses, he said. She's prepared to take a polygraph test if Kavanaugh also does.

Trump doubled down on his support for Kavanaugh in a tweet Monday night.

"The Democrats are working hard to destroy a wonderful man, and a man who has the potential to be one of our greatest Supreme Court Justices ever, with an array of False Accusations the likes of which have never been seen before!" Trump said.