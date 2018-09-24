TV stars walk off set in protest of Kavanaugh: #BelieveSurvivors

Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Debra Messing were among many actors to wear black and join a 1 p.m. Monday nationwide walkout organized by the Time's Up organization. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Celebrities including Kerry Washington, Allison Janney and Debra Messing donned black on Monday and joined a walkout in support of Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

The Time's Up organization spread word online of a nationwide walkout at 1 p.m. Monday in support of Ford, one of two women who have leveled accusations against Kavanaugh.

Allison Janney, star of CBS sitcom Mom, posted a photo to Twitter showing her wearing black with co-stars Anna Faris and Mimi Kennedy while posting with a "#BelieveWomen" sign.

"We stand with #ChristineBlaseyFord," Janney tweeted.

Rachel Bloom, writer and star of CW comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, tweeted a photo showing her writing staff wearing black during the walkout.

"We walked out of the writers room and off our show because we #BelieveSurvivors," Bloom wrote.

Scandal star Kerry Washington tweeted a selfie with a message of solidarity.

"Women must be heard. Today I am wearing black in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford," Washington wrote.

Emmy Rossum posted a video to Twitter showing the cast and crew of Shameless having a moment of silence in support of the walkout.

Debra Messing posted a photo to Instagram showing her wearing black alongside Will & Grace co-stars Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally.

"We walked out at 10am to show Solidarity with Survivors," Messing wrote.

Several other performers, including Brie Larsen and Jessica Chastain, also posted photos wearing black clothing and using the "#BelieveSurvivors" hashtag.