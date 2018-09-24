TV stars walk off set in protest of Kavanaugh: #BelieveSurvivors

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Celebrities including Kerry Washington, Allison Janney and Debra Messing donned black on Monday and joined a walkout in support of Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
The Time's Up organization spread word online of a nationwide walkout at 1 p.m. Monday in support of Ford, one of two women who have leveled accusations against Kavanaugh.
Allison Janney, star of CBS sitcom Mom, posted a photo to Twitter showing her wearing black with co-stars Anna Faris and Mimi Kennedy while posting with a "#BelieveWomen" sign.
"We stand with #ChristineBlaseyFord," Janney tweeted.
We stand with #ChristineBlaseyFord #BelieveSurvivors @MimiKennedyLA @AnnaKFaris pic.twitter.com/TERPQZuAQC— Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) September 24, 2018
Rachel Bloom, writer and star of CW comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, tweeted a photo showing her writing staff wearing black during the walkout.
"We walked out of the writers room and off our show because we #BelieveSurvivors," Bloom wrote.
Scandal star Kerry Washington tweeted a selfie with a message of solidarity.
"Women must be heard. Today I am wearing black in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford," Washington wrote.
Women must be heard. Today I am wearing black in solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP #StopKavanaugh https://t.co/p4EQYfyC4J pic.twitter.com/gPNapo7GHr— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 24, 2018
Emmy Rossum posted a video to Twitter showing the cast and crew of Shameless having a moment of silence in support of the walkout.
Debra Messing posted a photo to Instagram showing her wearing black alongside Will & Grace co-stars Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally.
"We walked out at 10am to show Solidarity with Survivors," Messing wrote.
Several other performers, including Brie Larsen and Jessica Chastain, also posted photos wearing black clothing and using the "#BelieveSurvivors" hashtag.
#BelieveSurviviors pic.twitter.com/cNHXPvTlpO— Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 24, 2018