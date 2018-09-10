Florence regains hurricane strength, on track to hit U.S. East Coast

Hurricane Florence regained hurricane strength on Sunday as it moves across the Atlantic. It is projected to make landfall on the U.S. East Coast near the Carolinas, but could impact anywhere from northern Florida to the Washington, D.C., area. Image courtesy National Hurricane Center/NOAA

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Hurricane Florence is gaining strength and is expected to again grow into a major hurricane this week -- and threaten the U.S. East Coast near the Carolinas, forecasters say.

Florence strengthened early Monday into a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest update. It's packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

The storm is expected to become a major hurricane, at Category 3, Tuesday morning with 140 mph winds on the forecast track with landfall projected near the Carolinas Thursday night into Friday morning.

Forecasters said Florence could impact anywhere from northern Florida to the Washington, D.C., area and cause life-threatening conditions.

Last week, Florence became the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season. This is the second rapid strengthening. It strengthened rapidly last Tuesday and Wednesday before it was weakened by wind shear. It regained hurricane strength Sunday.

The eye of the storm was about 625 miles southeast of Bermuda and 535 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. The Category 2 storm is traveling west-northwest at 9 mph.

Forecasters said Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas between Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday.

No coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

"Swells generated by Florence are affecting Bermuda and portions of the U.S. East Coast," the NHC said in an advisory. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

Peak hurricane season is from mid-August to mid-October, with a peak date for the season, on average, of Sept. 10. It is the same date that Hurricane Irma struck Florida in 2017.

