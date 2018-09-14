Tropical Storm Helene, once a Category 2 hurricane, moved northward toward the Azores Islands on Friday and potentially could affect weather in Ireland and Britain. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 14 (UPI) Tropical Storm Helene is slowing but still expected to bring heavy rain and wind to the Azores this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said Friday.

Helene went from a Category 2 hurricane to a tropical storm Thursday, but forecasters say it's since lost wind speed. The center of Helene is about 760 miles southwest of Lajes Air Base, which used by the air forces of Portugal and the United States, the NHC said in an advisory early Friday.

Helene has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving north at 10 mph. The Portuguese government issued a tropical storm warning for all of the Azores Islands.

The storm is projected to shift northeast with an increase in forward speed in the coming days, forecasters said. It should cross over or near the Azores late Saturday or Sunday and its impact could be felt in Ireland and Britain next week.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward from the eye of the storm up to 140 miles, forecasters said.

The NHC said Helene could bring 2-4 inches of rain to the Azores and isolated amounts up to 8 inches, as well as life-threatening flash floods. Swells generated by the storm could produce life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.