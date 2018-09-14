Isaac restrengthens into a tropical storm

Tropical Storm Isaac was expected to weaken to a tropical depression before passing near or over Jamaica on Sunday, but the National Hurricane Center said that prediction was uncertain. Image courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center advised residents in Jamaica to monitor Isaac as it restrengthened into a tropical storm Friday evening.

The eye of the storm -- which briefly weakened into a tropical depression earlier in the day -- was about 250 miles south-southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and 600 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, as of the NHC's 5 p.m. EDT update.

Isaac was moving west at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Local governments canceled all warnings and watches associated with Isaac, which had been a hurricane for a few days this week.

Forecasters said Isaac will decrease in forward speed over the weekend and make a turn toward the west-northwest, possibly moving the storm across southern Jamaica. It was expected to remain a tropical storm over the next 36 hours and weaken Sunday.

"However this is an uncertain prediction," the NHC said.