Expected track for Tropical Storm Florence, which will likely become a hurricane Sundayy before threatening the U.S. southeast coast later this week. Image courtesy the National Hurricane Center

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Florence remained steady but is projected to intensify and become a hurricane Sunday and by later this week could threaten the southeast U.S. coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

On the forecast track, Florence's will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday as a major storm.

The eye of the storm was about 765 miles southeast of Bermuda and 640 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands as of the NHC's 8 a.m. Sunday update. The storm was traveling west at 6 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Storms become a hurricane when they reach 74 mph.

Last week, Florence became the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season but was downgraded to a tropical storm Friday.

No coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

"Swells generated by Florence are affecting Bermuda and are beginning to reach portions of the U.S. East Coast," the NHC said in an advisory. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current onditions.

The exact timing, location and magnitude of the storm's impacts on the U.S. southeast coast in not yet clear but forecast tracks show it could make landfall along the Carolinas and southeast Georgia.

"Interests along the U.S. East Coast, particularly from north Florida through North Carolina, should closely monitor the progress of Florence, ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, and follow any advice given by local officials," forecaster Dan Brown said in a discussion.

The peak hurricane season is from mid-August to mid-October, with a peak date for the season, on average, of Sept. 10. It is the same date that Hurricane Irma struck Florida in 2017.