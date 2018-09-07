Hurricane Olivia weakens as it tracks toward Hawaii

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Hurricane Olivia weakened Friday as it moved west toward Hawaii, the National Hurricane Center said.
The eye of the Category 3 storm was located about 1,465 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii, and 1,640 miles east of Honolulu, the NHC said in its 8 a.m. PDT update. The major hurricane was traveling west-northwest at 16 mph with 115 mph maximum sustained winds.
The NHC said Olivia will weaken further over the weekend, and possibly downgrade to a tropical storm by Tuesday. The forecast track shows the storm continuing in a northwest trajectory before turning southwest and making landfall in the Hawaiian Islands sometime Wednesday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the eye and tropical storm-force winds extend up to 115 miles.
Hurricane Norman passed by the islands to the northeast but avoided a direct hit.
Eye spy Hurricane #Olivia's well-defined eye! Well, technically, #NOAA20 did all the hard work. This Cat. 3 storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph out in the eastern Pacific. More imagery: https://t.co/P1F11zXUHI pic.twitter.com/p1DRBJqSga- NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 7, 2018