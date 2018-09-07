Hurricane Olivia weakens as it tracks toward Hawaii

An NOAA satellite image shows both Hurricane Norman, upper left, and Hurricane Olivia, center right, in the Pacific Ocean. Norman has passed the Hawaiian Islands, but Olivia is expected to approach the state early next week. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Hurricane Olivia weakened Friday as it moved west toward Hawaii, the National Hurricane Center said.

The eye of the Category 3 storm was located about 1,465 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii, and 1,640 miles east of Honolulu, the NHC said in its 8 a.m. PDT update. The major hurricane was traveling west-northwest at 16 mph with 115 mph maximum sustained winds.

The NHC said Olivia will weaken further over the weekend, and possibly downgrade to a tropical storm by Tuesday. The forecast track shows the storm continuing in a northwest trajectory before turning southwest and making landfall in the Hawaiian Islands sometime Wednesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the eye and tropical storm-force winds extend up to 115 miles.

Hurricane Norman passed by the islands to the northeast but avoided a direct hit.

Eye spy Hurricane #Olivia's well-defined eye! Well, technically, #NOAA20 did all the hard work. This Cat. 3 storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph out in the eastern Pacific. More imagery: https://t.co/P1F11zXUHI pic.twitter.com/p1DRBJqSga - NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 7, 2018