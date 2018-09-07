Norman weakens to tropical storm

Tropical storm Norman headed away from Hawaii on Friday. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Central Pacific Hurricane Center downgraded Norman to a tropical storm Friday as the system moved away from Hawaii.

The eye of the storm was located about 330 miles north-northeast of Hilo, Hawaii, and 375 miles east-northeast of Honolulu, the CPHC said in its 11 a.m. HST update. Norman was moving north-northwest at 9 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

The storm was expected to bring rain and high surf rising to rise up to 18 feet on east-facing shores of Hawaii Island and Maui. Surf in Oahu, Molokai and Kauai could rise up to 15 feet.

On the forecast track, Norman was expected to continue in a northwest direction, turning slightly more north-northwest Saturday.