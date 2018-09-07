Tropical Storm Florence, formerly a Category 1 hurricane, is expected to strengthen and impact Bermuda and the Carolinas by the weekend. Photo courtesy NOAA

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a tropical storm Friday as it moved toward the U.S. East Coast, but the National Hurricane Center said it expects the storm to re-strengthen.

Florence was a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday afternoon as it traveled easterly across the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It then slowed with maximum sustained winds of about 65 mph, but is expected to intensify over the weekend.

As of Friday morning, the eye of Florence was 925 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and 935 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. It is moving west-northwest at 7 mph with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 140 miles from the center, the NHC said.

"Swells generated by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda on Friday and will reach portions of the U.S. East Coast over the weekend," the center said. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Earlier this week, Florence became the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.

It's not yet clear whether Florence will threaten the United States, although forecast tracks show it could make landfall along the Carolinas.

"It is still too early to determine impacts (if any) to the Eastern Seaboard." the National Weather Service said Thursday. "While significant uncertainty remains in the eventual track of Hurricane Florence, we know that the swell from the storm will begin to impact area beaches this weekend."

Behind Florence, two systems off the African coast are organizing and could follow across the Atlantic and threaten the United States. Peak hurricane season is from mid-August to mid-October, with a peak date for the season, on average, of Sept. 10. It is the same date that Hurricane Irma struck Florida in 2017.

Here's a mesmerizing loop of Hurricane #Florence, seen from #GOESEast today. Florence has weakened to a Cat. 1 hurricane thanks to strong wind shear, but is expected to strengthen again as it heads toward the western Atlantic. Latest: https://t.co/LdMJC4oIds pic.twitter.com/fKigmY9Qfx - NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 6, 2018

