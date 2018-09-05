Gordon weakens to tropical depression in coastal states

Tropical Depression Gordon was expected to further weaken as it churns over land. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Gordon weakened to a tropical depression Wednesday after it made landfall near the Mississippi-Alabama border, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was located about 45 miles northwest of Jackson, Miss., packed 30 mph winds and was moving northwest at 9 mph as of the NHC's 4 p.m. CDT update.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Then then-tropical storm made landfall around 10 p.m. and brought with it heavy rains and strong winds. States of emergency were issued for Mississippi, Louisiana and parts of Alabama.

At least one person has died so far as a result of the storm -- a child in Florida who was killed by a falling tree in Pensacola.

Later this week, the remnants of Gordon are forecast to merge with a cold front in the Midwest and bring more rain and flooding to Arkansas and Missouri.

Water levels from storm surge along the Gulf of Mexico will gradually subside Wednesday morning, the NHC said. Tornadoes are also possible through Wednesday night over Mississippi and western Alabama, it added.