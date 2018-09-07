Hurricane Norman weakens as it moves away from Hawaii

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Hurricane Norman headed northwest away from the Hawaiian Islands on Friday as it began weakening, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said.
The eye of the Category 1 storm was located about 280 miles northeast of Hilo, Hawaii, and 360 miles east-northeast of Honolulu, the CPHC said in its 5 a.m. HST update. Norman was moving northwest at 9 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.
Forecasters expected to downgrade Norman to a tropical storm on Friday as it brings rain and high surf rising to rise up to 18 feet on east-facing shores of Hawaii Island and Maui. Surf in Oahu, Molokai and Kauai could rise up to 15 feet.
On the forecast track, Norman was expected to continue in a northwest direction, turning slightly more north-northwest Saturday.