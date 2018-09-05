Sept. 5 (UPI) -- More people have been sickened by salmonella-contaminated boxes of Kellogg's Honey Smacks, federal health officials said.

In an update Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 30 more people have become sick from the cereal in 19 states -- raising the total to 130 in 36 states.

Among the people who have become sick, 34 have been hospitalized. The ages range from under 1 to 95.

Most people infected with salmonella develop symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps within 12 to 72 hours of exposure, the CDC said.

"Do not eat any Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal, regardless of package size or best-by date," the CDC advises. "Check your home for it and throw it away or return it."

The Food and Drug Administration has become aware that retailers are still selling the cereal, which the company announced it had recalled voluntarily in June over potential salmonella infection.