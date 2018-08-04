Almond milk recalled because it may contain actual milk

HP Hood LLC, is recalling more than 145,000 half-gallon cartons of almond milk because they may milk from a cow, an allergen not listed on the label. Photo courtesy FDA

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A national dairy distributor is voluntarily recalling more than 145,000 half-gallon cartons of almond milk because they may contain milk from a cow, an allergen not listed on the label.

The recall, by HP Hood LLC, concerns cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a Sept. 2 use-by date, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

Those allergic or sensitive to dairy milk can risk a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume these products. To date, one person has reported an allergic reaction, which did not require hospitalization, the statement said.

For those without allergies or sensitivities to milk, the product is safe.

The recall affects cartons shipped to retailers and wholesalers in 28 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The affected product has identifying codes stamped on the containers: H5 L1 51-4109; H5 L2 51-4109; H6 L1 51-4109; and H6 L2 51-4109. Consumers should look for a Universal Product Code, or UPC barcode, of 41570 05621 on the side panel of the carton.

Those who purchased the product can return it where purchased for a full refund or exchange. More information can be found on the company's website.