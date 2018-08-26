Cargill recalls 25K pounds of ground beef due to E. Coli contamination

The USDA urges people who purchased Cargill ground beef with the label to return it to the place of purchase. Image courtesy of USDA

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Cargill has recalled more than 25,000 pounds of ground beef due to a potential E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The product subject to the recall is the company's 10-lb. chubs of "Excel 93/7 fine ground beef" with a use or freeze by date of "Sep 05" and a pack date of "08/16/2018."

The items were shipped from Fort Morgan, Colo. to warehouses in Colorado and California.

The USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of illness because of the product. But the agency said it is concerned that some people may have put the product in freezers. Anybody who has purchased Cargill's 10-lb. chubs are urged not to eat them.

RELATED Almond milk recalled because it may contain actual milk

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the USDA said.

E. coli infection can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting. In children and older adults, it can cause life0threatening kidney failure.

RELATED Maker recalls Ritz cracker products over salmonella contamination