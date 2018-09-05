A hybrid Toyota Prius charges at the New York International Auto Show in New York City. The Japanese automaker on Wednesday announced a recall of certain Prius models due to an electrical defect. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Toyota has issued a recall for 2016 to 2018 Prius hybrid vehicles amid concerns that the wire harness could spark a fire.

The recall, announced Wednesday, involves the Prius plug-in model and could affect 192,000 vehicles in the United States.

Worldwide, the recall could affect more than 1 million vehicles, including the C-HR SUV models, Toyota said.

Toyota will begin notifying affected Prius owners this month.

There are concerns that the wire could wear over time and generate a short circuit and, in rare cases, cause a fire, the automaker said.

Toyota has not said whether any injuries or deaths have resulted from the defect.

"If sufficient heat is generated, there is an increased risk of a vehicle fire," a company representative said.

To fix the problem, Toyota will install a new harness with a protective sleeve if the wire is frayed. If it's not exposed, Toyota will put protective tape around it.