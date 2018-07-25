Kraft Heinz recalls Taco Bell cheese dip over botulism concern

July 25 (UPI) -- About 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being voluntarily recalled, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Wednesday.

The product is showing signs of ingredient separation that could lead to growth of Clostridium botulinum, bacteria that can cause life-threatening illness.

The FDA advised people not to use the cheese dip, even if there is no indication of spoilage. It noted botulism is a potential fatal form of food poisoning.

Officials said anyone who ingested the dip and shows signs of general weakness, dizziness, double vision, trouble with speaking or swallowing, difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation should seek immediate medical attention.

There have been no complaints or reports of illness so far, and manufacturer Kraft Heinz is recalling it as a precaution, the FDA said.

The cheese dip, in 15-oz. glass bottles marked with UPC numbers 021000024490 and 021000024490, was distributed only in the United States. The FDA advised anyone who purchased bottles to return them to the store. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-310-3704.