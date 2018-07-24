Pepperidge Farm recalls some Goldfish crackers

July 24 (UPI) -- Pepperidge Farm has recalled some of its Goldfish crackers over concerns they could be contaminated by salmonella.

The recall affects four varieties: Goldfish Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Goldfish Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel, the company said Monday.

It comes on the heels of a similar recall of some Ritz snacks due to potential salmonella contamination. Both products contain a whey powder that has been recalled because of the potential presence of salmonella.

Salmonella often causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In elderly people or young children with weakened immune systems, it can cause serious illness and sometimes death.

Pepperidge Farm has posted a chart of the recalled products on its website.

The company advises anyone who purchased the products to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.