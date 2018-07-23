Maker recalls Ritz cracker products over salmonella contamination

July 23 (UPI) -- Several Ritz cracker products have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

Certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products contain a whey powder, which the supplier has recalled due to potential presence of salmonella, Mondelez Global LLC, the Illinois-based manufacturer, announced Saturday.

Salmonella often causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In elderly people or young children with weakened immune systems, it can cause serious illness and sometimes death.

The voluntary recall affects products in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Products listed in the recall include Ritz Bits Cheese, Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese, Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese, Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese, and Mixed Cookie Variety packs.

The products have expiration dates of January 14, 2019 to April 13, 2019.

"There have been no complaints of illness reported to Mondelēz Global to date in connection with these products," a statement said. "The company is conducting this recall as a precaution, based on the ingredient supplier's recall."