CDC expands Honey Smacks cereal recall; 100 sick in 33 states

July 13 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded a recall of Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal believed to pose a risk of salmonella.

The CDC says 100 salmonella infections in 33 states have now been linked to Honey Smacks.

"Do not eat this cereal," the agency said.

A CDC statement Thursday advised consumers not to eat any of the cereal regardless of package size or "best by" date.

"Even if some of the cereal has been eaten and no one got sick, throw the rest of it away or return it for a refund," it said.

The salmonella illnesses started in March and may include more cases than those reported so far, officials said, because it takes an average of two to four weeks before they're reported to the CDC. The recall was issued June 14.

Two states were also added to the outbreak list -- Florida and Colorado.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps within 12 to 72 hours of being exposed to the bacteria. It can also cause death in extreme cases.