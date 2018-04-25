Macron urges Congress on climate change: 'There is no Planet B'

April 25 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron struck a globalist, progressive tone in his address Wednesday to a joint session of the U.S. Congress -- which included a call to action to fight climate change.

Speaking in heavily-accented English, the French leader offered a profoundly liberal view of his aspirations for the future. Members of Congress cheered on many of his points, regardless of whether they align with President Donald Trump's

In his remarks, like Trump, Macron condemned "fake news" -- calling it a "corrosion of information" and firmly stated, "Iran shall never possess any nuclear weapons, not now, not in five years, not in 10 years, never."

Macron also expressed contrary views, noting he opposes "the illusion of nationalism" and "massive deregulation and extreme nationalism."

Macron also argued for action to fight climate change -- an issue the Trump administration has been accused of ignoring. In his remarks, he said he expects the United States will one day rejoin the Obama-era Paris agreement.

"I believe in these rights and values...against the threats on the planet, science," he added. "I'm sure one day the United States will come back."

"I believe in building a better future for our children, which requires offering them a planet that is still habitable in 25 years," he added. "We are killing our planet.

"Let's face it -- there is no 'Planet B.'"

Macron's visit to Congress happened on the same day in 1960 that former French President Charles de Gaulle also spoke to both chambers at the Capitol.

His address came after he spent two days with Trump discussing a slew of policy issues -- including the Iran nuclear deal, the Syrian civil war, North Korea and Russia.

Tuesday night, the Trumps hosted their first state dinner at the White House for Macron and his wife.

During the dinner, Trump toasted the "nearly two-and-a-half centuries of friendship" between the United States and France.