Trump: Cohen won't flip

April 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday took to Twitter saying his personal attorney Michael Cohen will not turn on him despite ongoing legal battles and an FBI raid on Cohen's offices.

The tweets are in response to a story by The New York Times about how Trump's poor treatment of Cohen could lead to his cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller in his probe into Russian election meddling.

"The New York Times and a third-rate reporter named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don't speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will "flip," the first tweet read.

Trump said in the Twitter series reporters for The New York Times use "non-existent sources and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family."

"Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don't see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!," Trump tweeted.

April 9, the FBI raided Cohen's Manhattan office in a case linked to the investigation by Mueller. Agents seized documents from Cohen's office relating to several topics, including a payment he made to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actor, to keep quiet about an affair she said she had with Trump starting in 2006.

Last week, federal prosecutors said the raid on Cohen's office focused on his business dealings not his role as Trump's personal attorney.