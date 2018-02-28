Watch live: Trump discusses school safety with Congress

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- As members of Congress mull what, if any, legislative action they'll take in response to the school shooting in Florida this month, President Donald Trump called lawmakers to a meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

He was scheduled to speak with members of Congress at 3 p.m. EST about school and community safety.

Trump and congressional leaders have floated a variety of ideas for increased gun control, including stricter background checks, which has presidential and bipartisan support.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said Tuesday he wants to incentivize the use of the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS. Use of the system is already required by law.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said the legislation McConnell supports is good but doesn't go far enough. He's calling for universal background checks for all gun sales. NICS checks are only performed for gun sales through federally licensed gun dealers.

One idea supported by Trump -- arming gun-adept teachers -- doesn't appear to have as broad of support.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Congress shouldn't legislatively mandate the plan -- instead it's up to local governments and school boards.