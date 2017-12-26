Four dead found in Troy, N.Y., home; police treating as homicide

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Police in Troy, N.Y., said they're treating the discovery of four bodies in a basement apartment Tuesday as homicide.

Authorities received a call in the afternoon alerting them to four people who appeared to be unconscious in the residence around 12:50 p.m., Troy police Capt. Daniel DeWolf told the Times Union in Albany.

He said the deaths appeared suspicious, though the cause wasn't revealed. Identifying information about the people also wasn't revealed.

"Unfortunately, it's horrible, terrible, sad ... especially at this time of year," DeWolf said.

New York State Police sent investigators, including evidence technicians, computer crime specialists and criminal investigators. Also at the site was Rensselaer County District Attorney Joel Abelove.

"Things are unfolding right now," State Police Lt. Rob Appleton of Troop G Bureau of Criminal Investigation said.

Neighbors told the Times Union that two adults and two children recently lived at the residence, though it's unclear if they are the victims.