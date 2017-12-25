1 dead in NYC high-rise apartment building fire

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A fire in a Manhattan high-rise apartment building killed one on Christmas morning, New York City officials said.

The New York Fire Department said smoking was to blame for the blaze, which occurred at the Carnegie Mews Apartments on midtown Manhattan's west side near Central Park at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 9 a.m., according to AM New York.

The fire claimed one victim who was identified as 76-year-old John Doktor, a longtime New York City designer, the New York Post reported.

"He was a wonderful person and he was very talented. I've known him all his life," Francine Fish, a longtime friend of Doktor's, told the paper. "I'm still in shock he's gone...It's just terrible. And to have to give people this news today is even worse."