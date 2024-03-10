Advertisement
Top News
March 10, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Lee Boyd Malvo sentenced to life for D.C. sniper shootings

On March 10, 2004, Lee Boyd Malvo, 19, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in 10 Washington-area sniper killings in 2002.

By UPI Staff
People visit a memorial dedicated to the victims of the 2002 D.C. sniper shootings at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, Md., on November 10, 2009. On March 10, 2004, Lee Boyd Malvo, 19, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in 10 Washington-area sniper killings in 2002. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 4 | People visit a memorial dedicated to the victims of the 2002 D.C. sniper shootings at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, Md., on November 10, 2009. On March 10, 2004, Lee Boyd Malvo, 19, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in 10 Washington-area sniper killings in 2002. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1862, the U.S. Treasury issued "legal tender notes" in denominations from $5 to $1,000, the first U.S. paper money.

Advertisement

In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell transmitted the first telephone message to his assistant in the next room: "Mr. Watson, come here. I want you."

In 1880, the Salvation Army of the United States was founded in New York City.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1933, Harry W. Frantz, a correspondent for United Press, penned an editorial on the current financial situation, arguing that the history of the United States "strongly suggests the possibility of a prompt recuperation from the present banking and money crisis."

In 1959, more than 300,000 Tibetans, fearing the Chinese were plotting to abduct the Dalai Lama, surround his home in Lhasa, the Potala Palace, marking the beginning of the Tibetan uprising.

In 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty to the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. Ray died in prison in 1998.

Advertisement

In 1977, astronomers discovered rings around the planet Uranus.

In 1987, the Vatican condemned human artificial fertilization or generation of human life outside the womb and said all reproduction must result from the "act of conjugal love."

File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI

In 1993, an anti-abortion demonstrator shot and killed Dr. David Gunn at the Pensacola Women's Medical Services clinic in Florida.

In 2004, Lee Boyd Malvo, 19, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in 10 Washington-area sniper killings in 2002. His partner, John Allen Muhammad, considered the mastermind, was executed in 2009.

In 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa's airport, killing all 157 aboard. Investigators blamed the crash on flaws in the planes' automated flight software, leading to the grounding of all 737 Max aircraft.

In 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping was elected to a third five-year term. It made Xi the longest-serving leader of the people's republic since its founding in 1949 and only the second leader to serve more than two terms since Mao Zedong.

Advertisement

File Photo by Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, March 10, 2024
Top News // 21 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, March 10, 2024
On March 10, 2004, Lee Boyd Malvo, 19, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in 10 Washington-area sniper killings in 2002.
9 killed, 1 injured in rural Wisconsin truck-passenger van collision
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
9 killed, 1 injured in rural Wisconsin truck-passenger van collision
March 9 (UPI) -- Nine people are dead and another person is hospitalized Saturday following a collision between a passenger van and a semi-trailer truck in rural west-central Wisconsin.
Biden signs $460B spending bill into law averting government shutdown
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden signs $460B spending bill into law averting government shutdown
March 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the first of two long-term spending bills into law, ensuring the lights stay on in Washington after fears of a partial government shutdown.
Daughter of ex-Indiana sheriff latest to be charged in alleged family corruption scheme
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Daughter of ex-Indiana sheriff latest to be charged in alleged family corruption scheme
March 9 (UPI) -- The daughter of former Indiana Sheriff Jamey Noel has become the latest member of the ex-official's family to be arrested, charged or investigated in a wide-ranging probe of corruption in Clark County,
Miami Beach imposes curfews, police crackdowns in 'spring break-up'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Miami Beach imposes curfews, police crackdowns in 'spring break-up'
March 9 (UPI) -- Miami Beach, Fla., has launched its "break up" with spring break this weekend, imposing new rules such as curfews and DUI checkpoints in an effort to prevent dangerous and illegal activity.
Judge upholds Biden's migrant parole policy but orders resumption of border wall
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge upholds Biden's migrant parole policy but orders resumption of border wall
March 9 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit to end the Biden administration's parole policy enabling some immigrants to fly into the United States but also ordered the resumption of border wall construction.
Probe finds Colo. forensic scientist manipulated DNA tests, cases under review
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Probe finds Colo. forensic scientist manipulated DNA tests, cases under review
March 9 (UPI) -- Hundreds of cases involving a DNA scientist in Colorado are now under review after an internal affairs investigation found the woman manipulated data during the testing process.
Police shoot, kill New Hampshire man suspected of vehicle theft
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police shoot, kill New Hampshire man suspected of vehicle theft
March 9 (UPI) -- Police have shot and killed a man suspected of vehicle theft in Rochester, N.H., authorities said Saturday.
Federal judge upholds Washington state gun industry accountability law
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal judge upholds Washington state gun industry accountability law
March 9 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a challenge to a Washington state law that would hold gun makers and sellers accountable for preventing their products from getting into the wrong hands.
2 women charged with driving dead roommate to bank to obtain cash
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
2 women charged with driving dead roommate to bank to obtain cash
March 9 (UPI) -- Two women in Ohio are facing charges after allegedly moving the body of their dead roommate into a car and driving to the bank to withdraw money from the deceased man's account.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Daughter of ex-Indiana sheriff latest to be charged in alleged family corruption scheme
Daughter of ex-Indiana sheriff latest to be charged in alleged family corruption scheme
2 women charged with driving dead roommate to bank to obtain cash
2 women charged with driving dead roommate to bank to obtain cash
9 killed, 1 injured in rural Wisconsin truck-passenger van collision
9 killed, 1 injured in rural Wisconsin truck-passenger van collision
Miami Beach imposes curfews, police crackdowns in 'spring break-up'
Miami Beach imposes curfews, police crackdowns in 'spring break-up'
Israeli strikes hit tallest residential tower in southern Gaza city of Rafah
Israeli strikes hit tallest residential tower in southern Gaza city of Rafah
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement