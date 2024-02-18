Advertisement
Top News
Feb. 18, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Church of Scientology founded

On Feb. 18, 1954, the Church of Scientology was established in Los Angeles.

By UPI Staff
Church of Scientology volunteer minister Richard Royce gives a "nerve assist" to Jackie Arbeiter at the Harrison County Emergency Operations Center in Gulfport, Miss., on September 15, 2005. On February 18, 1954, the Church of Scientology was established in Los Angeles. File Photo by Billy Suratt/UPI
1 of 6 | Church of Scientology volunteer minister Richard Royce gives a "nerve assist" to Jackie Arbeiter at the Harrison County Emergency Operations Center in Gulfport, Miss., on September 15, 2005. On February 18, 1954, the Church of Scientology was established in Los Angeles. File Photo by Billy Suratt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1841, the first filibuster in the U.S. Senate began. It ended March 11.

Advertisement

In 1865, after a long Civil War siege, Union naval forces captured Charleston, S.C.

In 1930, dwarf planet Pluto was discovered by astronomer Clyde Tombaugh.

In 1954, the Church of Scientology was established in Los Angeles. L. Ron Hubbard, who founded the church based on his book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, died in 1986.

In 1967, J. Robert Oppenheimer, the "father of the atomic bomb," died in Princeton, N.J., at the age of 62.

In 1979, snow fell in the Sahara Desert in southern Algeria for the first known time. It fell a second time in 2016 and a third time in 2018.

File Photo courtesy of NASA

In 2001, Dale Earnhardt Sr., stock-car racing's top driver, was killed in a crash in the final turn of the final lap of the Daytona 500. He was 49.

Advertisement

In 2003, nearly 200 people died and scores were injured in a South Korea subway fire set by a man authorities said apparently was upset at his doctors.

In 2004, 40 chemical and fuel-laden runaway rail cars derailed near Nishapur in northeastern Iran, producing an explosion that killed at least 300 people and injured hundreds of others.

File Photo by Ali Khal/UPI

In 2006, 16 people died in rioting in Nigeria over published cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad that enraged Muslims around the world.

In 2008, two of four masterpieces stolen from the Zurich museum a week earlier, a Monet and a van Gogh, were found in perfect condition in the back seat of an unlocked car in Zurich.

In 2013, eight men disguised as police disabled a security fence, drove two vehicles onto a Brussels airport tarmac and stole diamonds worth $50 million.

In 2014, violence erupted between protesters and security forces in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, eventually resulting in 98 dead with an estimated 15,000 injured and 100 believed missing.

Advertisement

In 2021, NASA's Mars rover Perseverance made a robotic landing on Mars, starting a high-tech mission to hunt for signs of life in an ancient lakebed.

File Photo courtesy of NASA

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024
Top News // 30 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024
On Feb. 18, 1954, the Church of Scientology was established in Los Angeles.
Officials have 'person of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Officials have 'person of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Officials in Texas have identified a person of interest and may have found the backpack of a missing 11-year-old girl but say they are no closer to finding the subject of this week's Amber Alert.
UAW threatens to strike again at Ford Kentucky plant if local contract isn't resolved
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
UAW threatens to strike again at Ford Kentucky plant if local contract isn't resolved
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The United Auto Workers are threatening strike at Ford's largest and most profitable plant next week if local union demands are not met.
Former CBS exec Moonves pays $11K fine for interfering with LAPD investigation
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Former CBS exec Moonves pays $11K fine for interfering with LAPD investigation
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Former CBS President and CEO Leslie Moonves paid a fine of more than $11,000 for trying to influence a former Los Angeles police captain to leak information, according to newly public city documents.
Democratic presidential hopeful Dean Phillips announces campaign layoffs
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Democratic presidential hopeful Dean Phillips announces campaign layoffs
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips said Saturday he is laying off a significant portion of his staff but vowed to continue running as speculation mounted he will drop out soon.
Tech giants sign accord to combat AI-generated 'deep fake' election year info
World News // 11 hours ago
Tech giants sign accord to combat AI-generated 'deep fake' election year info
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Twenty of the world's leading technology companies have announced a combined effort to fight "deep fake" artificial intelligence misinformation during the 2024 election year.
5 migrants plead not guilty in Times Square brawl with NYPD officers
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
5 migrants plead not guilty in Times Square brawl with NYPD officers
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Five migrant men charged in connection with the highly publicized assault of two New York City police officers in Times Square last month have made their first court appearances.
Denver funeral director faces charges after remains of 30 bodies found in home
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Denver funeral director faces charges after remains of 30 bodies found in home
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A woman's corpse along with cremated remains of at least 30 other people were found in the Denver home of a former funeral director, authorities have confirmed.
Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany visit 2 girls shot at Chiefs rally
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany visit 2 girls shot at Chiefs rally
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes have visited two young victims of the Super Bowl parade mass shooting that left one dead and 22 others injured.
Autopsy confirms migrant boy died from infection contracted in Chicago shelter
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Autopsy confirms migrant boy died from infection contracted in Chicago shelter
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old boy who died in December while living in a migrant shelter in Chicago was killed by sepsis due to an infection contracted while at the facility, officials have confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Firefighter killed, 13 injured in Virginia home explosion
Firefighter killed, 13 injured in Virginia home explosion
Donald Trump won't appeal immunity ruling in Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Donald Trump won't appeal immunity ruling in Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Democrats question House speaker's invitation of 'radical Christian nationalist' preacher
Democrats question House speaker's invitation of 'radical Christian nationalist' preacher
Officials have 'person of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl
Officials have 'person of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl
Judge fines Donald Trump over $354M, bars him from N.Y. real estate for 3 years
Judge fines Donald Trump over $354M, bars him from N.Y. real estate for 3 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement